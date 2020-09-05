SAN ANTONIO — Carry the Load is a non-profit organization that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders and their families.

What started in 2011 as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has now grown to honoring our nation's heroes 365 days a year. Carry the Load’s Memorial May offers meaningful ways for all Americans to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Here are some ways how:

• Participate by registering for free as an individual or team to join the Carry the Load community

• Donate or fundraise to help reach a goal of $2.5 million

• Participate as we honor our nation's heroes in the virtual relay

• Share your story of a fallen military member or first responder

Carry the Load is hosting virtual rallies to honor our nation’s heroes during Memorial May. Rallies along the relay routes will honor the Hero of the Day. In San Antonio on May 17, LTC Daniel E. Holland is being recognized for his dedicated service to our country while serving as Civil Affairs officer and Chief of Public Health for the 4th Infantry Division in Baghdad. LTC Holland was killed in action on May 18, 2006.

Join us as we bring together communities to honor and celebrate local heroes this Memorial May. Who are you carrying?

For more information and to register, visit www.carrytheload.org.

KENS Cares is a partnership between KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!