SAN ANTONIO — 'Twas the month before Christmas, and in west San Antonio, Bill Taylor gathered with his helpers, to start a gift-collecting rodeo...

Calling all elves and holiday season gift-givers! KENS 5 Weather Chief Bill Taylor is looking at you to help brighten up the Christmases of San Antonio-area kids in Child Protective Services. The Bill's Elves began collecting toys on Friday in Alamo Ranch, and even ol' Saint Nick himself was there!

If you'd like to help bring a smile to the face of a child who needs it the most, this holiday season, here's you can help. If you're unable to donate unwrapped toys, fear not: You can also make a difference by submitting online donations.

Happy Holidays!