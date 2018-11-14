Calling all of Bill's Elves!

Child Protective Services needs our help! There are nearly 8,000 children in the San Antonio area who have been abused or neglected and are now under the care of Child Protective Services. We'd like to make sure each of them receives a gift this Christmas!

Please join KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor, AFFCU, Atlas Floors Carpet One, Mr. Sparky, Acceptance Insurance and Target as we collect gifts to give these children a Merry Christmas!

The 2018 Bill's Elves Christmas Toy Drive is proudly sponsored by:

There are many ways to participate:

Drop off your unwrapped gift at our sponsors' locations from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10.

You also can bring your unwrapped gift to the KENS 5 Studio, 5400 Fredericksburg Road, beginning Nov. 19. Call 210-366-5000 for more information.

Donate to the Bill's Elves fund online: https://goaffcu.com/bills-elves-holiday-toy-drive/

This year, Bill’s Elves will host the following events:

Friday, November 23

Boerne’s Dickens on Main

194 S. Main Street, Boerne, TX

4-10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 28

KENS 5 Phone Bank

Watch Eyewitness News to donate

Noon, 4 / 5 / 6 p.m. newscasts

Friday, November 30

Target @ The Forum

8234 Agora Pkwy, Selma, TX

4-10:30 p.m.

Friday, December 7

Target @ Alamo Ranch

5355 W. Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX

4-10:30 p.m.

KENS 5 STUDIO

5400 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio, TX 78229

More information: (210) 366-5000

AFFCU LOCATIONS

Main Branch: 2250 Kenly Avenue, Bldg. 1298, Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX 78236

Valley-Hi Branch: 151 Valley-Hi Drive (outside Airman’s Gate to Lackland AFB), San Antonio, TX 78227 Corporate Headquarters: 1560 Cable Ranch Road, Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78245 Ingram Branch: 3103 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78238 Quincy Branch: 501 Quincy Street, San Antonio, TX 78212 Guilbeau Branch: 7853 Guilbeau Road (two blocks west of Bandera Road), San Antonio, TX 78250 3009 Branch: 6000 FM 3009, Suite 206, Schertz, TX 78154 Del Rio Branch: 200 Avenue C, Del Rio, TX 78840

ATLAS FLOORS CARPET ONE LOCATIONS

North Central Showroom: 17100 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78232

Northwest Showroom: 10242 W Loop 1604 N., San Antonio, TX 78254 Accounting Department & Warehouse: 2411 Brockton St., San Antonio, TX 78217

ACCEPTANCE INSURANCE LOCATIONS

7654 FM 78, Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78244

10716 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX 78217 1425 SW Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78221 11815 West Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216

MR. SPARKY LOCATION