SAN ANTONIO — More than 1,000 people of all ages showed up to the 6th annual Purple Run in honor of victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The event was held at Six Flags and sponsored by the Battered Women and Children's Shelter and the Kristine Meza Foundation.

While at the event, Paige Theriot with Family Violence Prevention Services said a victim of domestic violence walked up to her asking for help.

"It very moving," Theriot said. "It gives me a feeling of how important what we're doing in the community is and that anybody, even the person standing next to you, could be a victim survivor of domestic violence."

The organization has seen the calls to its crisis hotline double in the past two weeks.

So far this year in San Antonio, 24 victims have been murdered in a domestic violence incident, compared to 11 last year, according to Family Violence Prevention Services.

"It's an epidemic," Theriot said.

Family Violence Prevention Services is working around the clock to provide life saving services and programs for women, men and children of domestic violence.

"We also have a batterers intervention program where we are working with batterers," Theriot said, "but for our victims, please reach out for help to potentially save your life, and if you have children, to potentially save their lives and to save your family from perpetuating the cycle of domestic violence into the next generation."

You can reach their 24-hour crisis hotline at 210-733-8810.

