North Texas initiative displays Wednesday's Child stories, Texas children in need of adoption

Many of displays are of children who have been featured in WFAA's Wednesday’s Child reports. Teens like 16-year-old Jaydan, who has been in foster care for 10 years.

DALLAS — Filmmaker Jean Luc Godard had a famous quote, "When you photograph a face, you photograph the soul behind it."

That's the mission of the Heart Gallery of North Texas presented by Gladney Center for Adoption.

This special project uses professional portraits displayed in the community to connect families to foster children in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Right now, you can find Heart Gallery displays all across North Texas, including at Stonebriar in Frisco, The Parks at Arlington, Town East Mall in Dallas and Hulen Mall in Fort Worth. The hope is that you can see the soul of these children and be moved to either adopt them or help to support this project financially.

Heart Gallery of North Texas says, "Each photo in the gallery captures a child's spirit, bringing to life their wonderful personalities in ways that words cannot. They say, 'See me. I deserve a loving and caring family.'"

WFAA met up with Jaydan for the second time this past March, and he spoke about what he would tell his forever family when they find one another.

"If I get this family, then one day I get to go back and say these people gave me something a lot of people weren't going to give me and tell them I can't thank them enough for it,” he said.

Also, a special recognition to the Governor's Commission for Women. They support the Heart Gallery in cities across Texas to ensure that communities are doing everything possible to help these children find their forever families.

If you have any questions about this cause, please visit HeartGalleryNorthTexas.org.