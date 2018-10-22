SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department unveiled its 2019 calendar, and each month will feature a child who has a serious illness, disease or condition.

According to SAPD, ALL of the proceeds from the calendar made famous by its sightly squad of San Antonio's finest will be going to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

The calendars are priced at $20 each and are available for purchase HERE.

Calendars are able to be shipped or will be available for pickup after November 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at SAPD headquarters at 315 S. Santa Rosa Avenue.

