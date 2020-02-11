Beaumont ISD bus routes won't run on Monday after transportation employee tests positive for COVID-19

Administrators are asking parents of bus riders to drive children to school if possible.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD's bus pickup routes and all transportation has been suspended for Monday, November 2, after an employee in the transportation department tested positive for COVID-19.

School is set to continue as scheduled for all students, and administrators are asking parents of bus riders to drive children to school if possible. "All absences incurred due to a lack of transportation will be excused on this date," BISD said in a news release.

BISD said "impacted students can access lessons and work via the virtual learning platform."

The district was notified late Sunday evening about the positive case.

BISD is "currently working on a solution to alleviate the issue on Tuesday, November 3."

From a Beaumont ISD news release:

Late this evening, Beaumont ISD received notice that an employee that works in the transportation department has tested positive for COVID-19. All staff members who have been considered in close contact with the employee have received individual notices of potential exposure and asked to quarantine.

Out of an abundance of caution, all transportation and bus pickup routes will be suspended for Monday, November 2. School will continue as scheduled for all students. Parents of bus riders are asked to drive students to school if they are able. Impacted students can access lessons and work via the virtual learning platform. All absences incurred due to a lack of transportation will be excused on this date. The District is currently working on a solution to alleviate the issue on Tuesday, November 3. Updates will be shared via the district website, social media and call out system.

The health and safety of our students and community is our top priority. We appreciate your cooperation as we work through these challenges and continue to support our Beaumont ISD community. For more information regarding the precautions BISD is taking to safe-guard the health of our students, please review the District’s COVID-19 response page at https://www.bmtisd.com/covid19