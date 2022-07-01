Outdoor ice rink opening in downtown November 18 just in time for holidays

The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will return on November 18 just in time for the holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for a fun way to spend some time with your family in the coming holiday season?

The Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero, is returning to downtown San Antonio for a third time on November 18.

Almost 200,000 folks have enjoyed skating at the outdoor ice rink, as well as the surrounding festivities, since they first opened back in 2019.

The rink will open the Friday before Thanksgiving and be open daily through mid-January 2023.

Tickets will be available soon.

Visit the Rotary Ice Rink website for more information CLICK HERE.

