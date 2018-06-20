BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated Bexar County is in effect. This comes after the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the ban Tuesday.

Under the ban, the Bexar County Fire Marshal said residents are restricted to burning household waste in burn barrels with metal wire mesh screens that prevent the spread of sparks and flames. This is reportedly the sole scenario in which domestic burning will be allowed.

The order also prohibits all other outdoor burning unless authorized by the fire marshal, or burning for firefighting training, public utility, natural gas pipeline, mining operations or harvesting of agricultural crops.

Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez said tall grasses, heavy fuel loads, changing temperatures, high winds and humid conditions are the environmental factors that necessitated the ban.

A violation is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. The ban went into effect Tuesday and will last for 90 days or until it is lifted by the commissioners court or fire marshal.

© 2018 KENS