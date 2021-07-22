Otis McKane trial continues: Video shows McKane describing frustration with child custody visitation issues

McKane is alleged to have killed Marconi in an ambush-style attack outside of San Antonio Police headquarters in November 2016.

SAN ANTONIO — The second week of Otis McKane's murder trial resumed Monday at 9 a.m. He faces capital murder charges in the death of San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane is alleged to have killed Marconi in an ambush-style attack outside of San Antonio Police headquarters in November 2016. McKane confessed to killing Marconi, saying he was angry with the police for not helping with his custody battle.

Otis McKane wiped away tears in the courtroom Thursday as the jury and family of killed officer Detective Benjamin Marconi watched the hours-long interview between law enforcement and the defendant.

Detective Mark Duke testified before the court, explaining his recollection of interviewing McKane just one day after Marconi was shot and killed in front of SAPD headquarters Nov. 20, 2016.

Obtaining the truth became the utmost priority for Duke as he recited the evidence against McKane in the interview. Duke utilized what he called a soft and “empathetic” approach with McKane, easing into talking about the shooting death of Marconi.

McKane expressed his love for basketball and wanting to try out for the San Antonio Spurs D League.

The video shows McKane describing his frustration with child custody visitation issues.

McKane proceeds to engage with Duke about his philosophies in life, equating himself to being a gorilla, lion and boiling acid trying to adapt to life.

McKane audibly exclaimed he lashed out on the first person he saw because he had nothing to live for.

He noted he approached the first officer he could see.

During the interview, McKane apologized to the “officer killed (Marconi), his family, the judge, and society.”

The jury will resume watching the McKane interview Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

