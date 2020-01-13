SAN ANTONIO — The Transplants for children STARS program is asking for donations to help comfort kids who are in the hospital.

The organization has partnered with The Children's Hospital of San Antonio to create "busy bags," which are meant to help kids cope while they are hospitalized.

“The TFC STARS Mentors and Rising STARS know first hand how scary, boring and lonely a long hospital stay can be. We want to make it a little easier for those like us," said Maria Ramirez, a two-time pediatric kidney transplant recipient and STARS Coordinator at TFC.

The organization is asking the community to donate:

Infants

Rattles

Teething rings

Light-up and Musical toys

Music crib toys

Sound books (Spanish & English)

Toddlers

Big plastic trucks and cars

Shape sorters

Large piece wooden puzzle

Stacking toys

Musical toys

Parent Items

Travel size Items:

Shampoo & Conditioner, soap, toothbrush & toothpaste, lotion and deodorant

Gift Cards

Phone Chargers (various brand)

Note pads & Pens

Craft Items

Crayons & Coloring Books

Puzzle, Crossword Puzzles

Watercolor paint and Painting kits of all sizes

If you're interested in donating, you can drop the items off at their office on 11107 Wurzbach Road #202 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 13-27.

For more information on the program, click here.