SAN ANTONIO — The Transplants for children STARS program is asking for donations to help comfort kids who are in the hospital.
The organization has partnered with The Children's Hospital of San Antonio to create "busy bags," which are meant to help kids cope while they are hospitalized.
“The TFC STARS Mentors and Rising STARS know first hand how scary, boring and lonely a long hospital stay can be. We want to make it a little easier for those like us," said Maria Ramirez, a two-time pediatric kidney transplant recipient and STARS Coordinator at TFC.
The organization is asking the community to donate:
Infants
- Rattles
- Teething rings
- Light-up and Musical toys
- Music crib toys
- Sound books (Spanish & English)
Toddlers
- Big plastic trucks and cars
- Shape sorters
- Large piece wooden puzzle
- Stacking toys
- Musical toys
Parent Items
- Travel size Items:
- Shampoo & Conditioner, soap, toothbrush & toothpaste, lotion and deodorant
- Gift Cards
- Phone Chargers (various brand)
- Note pads & Pens
Craft Items
- Crayons & Coloring Books
- Puzzle, Crossword Puzzles
- Watercolor paint and Painting kits of all sizes
If you're interested in donating, you can drop the items off at their office on 11107 Wurzbach Road #202 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 13-27.
