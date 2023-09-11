Orangefield Elementary School receives $3,000 grant to purchase literary curriculum

"We are very grateful for Dollar General's support and contribution to our students' education," Orangefield ISD said.

On September 11, 2023, Orangefield Independent School District posted a photo of the check on a Facebook post.

The Dollar General Literacy program offers various literacy grants that range from adult literacy grants to youth literacy grants, according to the Dollar General Literacy Program website.

OrangeField Elementary school was awarded the youth literacy grant according to the Dollar General 2023 Youth Literacy Grant recipients list located on the website.

The Youth Literacy grant is designated for schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations who help students that are below grade level or having trouble reading.

Grant funding is provided to assist in the following areas:

Implementing new or expanding existing literacy programs

Purchasing new technology or equipment to support literacy initiatives

Purchasing books, materials or software for literacy programs

For more information on the grants visit the Dollar General Literacy program website.

