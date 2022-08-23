Opening arguments begin in trial of former Precinct 2 Constable

Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Opening arguments are set to begin in the trial of an ex-Bexar County Constable that has received a lot of attention.

Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression. She was the former Constable for Precinct 2 and stepped down in October of 2019. At that time, she also tried to run for Bexar County Sheriff.

According to court documents, a few months before that, the Texas Rangers launched an investigation into Vela. That was just days before she reportedly had her employee and former political challenger, Leonicio Moreno, arrested on aggravated perjury charges. Those charges were later dropped.

The Texas Rangers and FBI raided the Precinct 2 Constable’s office on Gilbeau Road on Sept. 23, 2019.

According to the warrant, Moreno accused her of touching him in a hot tub during a work retreat in 2017. The warrant goes on to show that Moreno received oral counseling for gossiping while on lunch, demoted from acting chief to lieutenant and received verbal counseling for failing to complete TCOLE duties, the warrant states.

He filed a complaint at some point and she had him taken into custody by his coworkers.

Vela was indicted by a grand jury for making numerous false statements against Moreno.