Open auditions being held for Children's Nutcracker

SAN ANTONIO — Young performers will soon be able to audition for the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio’s performance of the Children’s Nutcracker.

The Children’s Nutcracker is one of the largest productions in San Antonio that is specifically for young people. This year, the popular holiday classic will include dancers from all dance disciplines, gymnasts, singers and actors. The Children’s Nutcracker also welcomes performers with special needs in roles that will allow their individual talents and strengths to shine. All of those who audition will be cast in roles to showcase and highlight their unique talents.

Each young performer will have a chance to train with Nutcracker experts Aliaksandra Krukava and Nurlan Kinerbayev from the world-renowned Vaganova method of Russian Ballet. They will also have a chance to train with Vanessa Bessler, founder a CBSA, former prima ballerina and winner of the Youth America Grand Prix Outstanding Teacher Award for the past eight years.

CBSA is the only professional-level dance company in Texas to offer lead roles to dancers as young as eight years old and is designed to be a bridge between young dancers and a professional career.

This year, the Children’s Nutcracker will take place December 8 and 9 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. The unique experience includes a holiday market and interactive holiday photo opportunities.

Auditions for the Children's Nutcracker will be held Saturday, August 26, from 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. All performers, ages 3-19 are invited to register online for an audition time. Performers with special needs are encouraged to attend a more relaxed audition on Friday, August 25, from 5:30-6:00 p.m.