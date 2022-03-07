One year later: Jacob Dubois' disappearance still unsolved, remains an active murder investigation

A trail of evidence turned a missing person's case into a murder investigation by the Schertz Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been one year since Jacob Dubois went missing. And that missing person's case has become a murder case that authorities are still continuing to investigate.

Jacob’s parents Silvia and Joel, observed what would have been Jacob’s 23rd birthday without him, the Schertz Police Department said. The reward for information leading to a felony arrest of anyone responsible is now up to $10,000.

In November, investigators and the victim's mother pleaded with the public to help find Jacob Dubois. His child-hood friend was taken to jail in March facing charges connected to the case.

Jacob's mother previously gave an emotional statement in a news conference.

"We are in need of help from our community," she said. "When our son disappeared, we would hope that he would come home. Our hope was shattered when the evidence was found that would point to the possibility that our son is no longer with us."

A trail of evidence that turned a missing person's case into a murder investigation. In March, police said Dubois met with his friend Ethan Beckman, but never returned home.

Police said Beckman kept giving conflicting stories about where he dropped off his friend.

Investigators said they later found blood in Beckman's car along with items that could be used to dispose of a body. Beckman was arrested for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Shawn Hohnstreiter, with TEXSAR, said they were called by Schertz Police to help in the case.

"Stories change, and details change," he said. "And leaves a lot of speculation. Work with mapping stuff to create areas able to assist whether that's ground searches or K9 or water assets."

He said they used their specialized K9's in this case.

"The dogs are trained in locating humans remains whether that is recent or old cold cases," he said.

He said the different searches take a lot of background work and planning.

"A lot of is eliminating areas that an individual is not," he said.

If you have information about Jacob’s disappearance any time after March 7, 2021, you are asked to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).