One year later and still no sign of Jason Landry

Jason Landry was last seen on Dec. 13, 2020. He was supposed to be headed to Missouri City from Texas State University, but he never made it home.

LULING, Texas — It has now been a year since Jason Landry disappeared from the side of a rural south-central Texas road.

Community members in Luling gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil to remember Landry.

“I don’t think there’s a day that goes by that somebody doesn’t mention it,” Luling resident Barbara Shelton said. “I see they need answers. I would want that as well if it was my family member.”

For months, law enforcement and volunteers have searched dozens of miles for the Texas State University student. That search has involved countless people, vehicles, and even aircraft, but so far no one knows for sure exactly what happened.

"Every night when I'm up and not sleeping, I try to make it make sense and it doesn't,” Jason’s father, Kent Landry, told KHOU 11 News in an interview in January.

Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020. He was supposed to be driving from Texas State University to his family's home in Missouri City for Christmas break.

The day after he was reported missing, investigators found Landry's car had crashed near Luling. The lights were still on, the keys were in the ignition and the front passenger side door was locked, but Landry was nowhere to be found.

“There’s just nothing to support Jason being the victim of foul play. There’s no suspicious circumstances surrounding the collision and so that’s where we are today,” said Capt. Jeff Ferry, with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Jason Landry got out of the car and took his clothes off. They later found his belongings in the roadway along with a backpack and a small amount of marijuana.

"He most likely got lost, missed his turn at an intersection there, probably distracted,” Ferry said.

After a year of extensive searches, Ferry said there is no evidence Jason Landry is still alive.

“One of two things is possible -- he has wandered outside the search area which is pretty vast and extensive, or he remains in but just not in a state we can locate, and that could be due to wildlife activity or just nature,” he said.

Throughout the investigation, there have been few clues pointing to Landry's whereabouts. Investigators were able to gain access to his phone and computer.

They even discovered a photo of Landry that was taken the night he went missing. Landry looked to be in good spirits, and he was wearing the same shirt that was found in a pile of clothes recovered by his father during one of the many searches.

Investigators were also able to put together a digital footprint of Landry's whereabouts from that day, but the data stopped the night he went missing.

Now, a year later, a prayer vigil is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in Luling. Banners of Landry are planned to be installed at the corner of E. Pierce Street and N. Cedar Avenue.

A Missouri City church has also scheduled a prayer vigil on Tuesday at 7 p.m. That vigil will be held at the Southminster Presbyterian Church, located at 4200 Cartwright Road.

There's a $10,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Landry.