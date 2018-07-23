On July 23, 2017 the San Antonio Police Department responded to a tractor trailer on the city's south side. Inside, they found 39 undocumented immigrants.

Eight men died at the scene; two would later die at local hospitals. Among the group were 4 juveniles.

On August 16, a grand jury indicted the man behind the wheel James Bradley Jr. He was charged with five counts, including conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in death.

In October, Bradley would plead guilty to two counts, in March his co-defendant, Pedro Silva Segura, would do the same. In April of 2018 Bradley was sentenced to life in federal prison.

In the time since, traffickers haven't stopped using semi's to bring people into the country.

In January, SAPD arrested a Houston truck driver after a dozen people were found in the back of an 18-wheeler near Splashtown.

Just this summer, trucker Gerardo Carreon was arrested after 55 immigrants were found in a trailer on San Antonio's northeast side.

Border Patrol statistics paint a picture of change along the southern border. Border Patrol says so far for May and June this year, they've rescued 896 people. They saw 621 people during that same time last year.

San Antonio police declined to comment on this story, explaining they are no longer the agency handling the investigation.

We also reached out to, and are hoping to get a comment from, the Department of Homeland Security.

DPS provided this statement when asked how they're combating smuggling:

All DPS troopers have received training to spot abuse and trafficking of children and they're asking the public to reach out in any time they think trafficking is suspected.

© 2018 KENS