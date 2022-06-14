One woman dead following house fire in north San Antonio

Officials say an elderly woman along with two of her pets died in the what they call preventable fire.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman and two of her pets are dead following a preventable house fire on the north side, officials say.

Just after 4 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 100 block of Rilla Vista for a fire. When they arrived, they saw the house on fire in the back of the home.

Crews located an elderly woman who had died along with one cat and dog. A third pet survived the fire, officials say.

Fire crews did note that this was a preventable fire saying an AC unit was plugged into a long extension cord that was stacked in an unsafe way in the bedroom. They also said there were no smoke alarms in the house.