One woman dead after fatal accident on I37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead after a devastating accident along I37 Sunday evening.
According to Corpus Christi Police they received a call just after 7:00 p.m. that a woman traveling along the highway stopped and got out of the vehicle.
Police say the woman was hit by a black car and the driver did not stop to render aid. Police tell 3News that they are looking for that vehicle possible with front end damage.
They do not have a description of the make or model but ask anyone with information to call police at 361-886-2600.
Police say the women was in her 20s but has not been identified.
