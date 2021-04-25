One woman dead after fatal accident on I37

According to Corpus Christi Police, the woman was hit by a black car and the driver did not stop to render aid.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead after a devastating accident along I37 Sunday evening.

According to Corpus Christi Police they received a call just after 7:00 p.m. that a woman traveling along the highway stopped and got out of the vehicle.

Police say the woman was hit by a black car and the driver did not stop to render aid. Police tell 3News that they are looking for that vehicle possible with front end damage.

They do not have a description of the make or model but ask anyone with information to call police at 361-886-2600.

Police say the women was in her 20s but has not been identified.

