One woman arrested after leading authorities on multi-agency chase, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — One woman was arrested after she led officials on a multi-agency chase early Sunday morning, officials say.

Around 12:30 a.m., Hill Country Village Police tried to pull a vehicle over, but it took off beginning a police chase.

Authorities said the chase led police into northern Bexar County where Bexar County Sheriff's Office joined the chase.

The vehicle continued through north and northeast Bexar county going through Live Oak and Converse where officials also joined the chase along with the San Antonio Police Department and DPS helicopter.

Speeds reached up to 70 miles per hour with the vehicle running lights and stop signs. Live Oak police spiked the vehicle as it went through their city.

The vehicle continued through Live Oak into Converse where it finally came to a stop on FM 1516 and Binz Engleman Road,

Police identified the two occupants as females.