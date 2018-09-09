SAN ANTONIO — We're in record territory, at the top five wettest Septembers ever recorded for San Antonio!

With Sunday morning’s rain, San Antonio has gotten over 9.5 inches this month, putting September as the fifth wettest September in recorded history.

The fourth wettest September we've experienced was 11.10 inches back in 1957.

The third wettest September comes in at 11.16 inches back in 1967.

We’re in the top five all time! With this morning’s rain, San Antonio is over 9.5 inches in September, putting this Sept as the 5th wettest, and we’re not even 10 days in! At #3 is 11.16” in 1967. So we could certainly get into top 3! #kens5eyewitness — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) September 9, 2018

We’ve seen 1-3 inches across San Antonio Sunday morning, with 2-4 inches across northern Bexar County. This now gives San Antonio around 10 inches of rain at the airport since Labor Day.

We’ve seen 1-3 inches across SA this AM, with 2-4 inches across northern Bexar Co. This now gives SA almost 10 inches of rain at the airport since Labor Day!!! Maybe we’ll get out of Stage 2. Showers will taper off this afternoon. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/R6ZDbWC5pK — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) September 9, 2018

No more drought, and maybe we’ll get out of Stage 2 water restrictions. Showers will taper off Sunday afternoon.

The Sun may even make an appearance.

