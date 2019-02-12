SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified one of the victims of a small plane crash that killed three Sunday night as 38-year-old Robert Tyson Womble.

The plane took off from Sugar Land, a city about 20 miles southwest of Houston, and was heading to Boerne when the pilot noticed "some kind of engine problems," according to San Antonio Fired Chief Charles Hood.

At that point the pilot declared an "alert 2 emergency" over San Antonio, indicating that there was a mechanical or engine issue. An exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Hood said the plane crashed on the 600 block of West Rhapsody Drive near the San Antonio International Airport shortly before 6:30 p.m., and there's no indication that it struck any trees or other structures.

The names of the other victims have not been released, but Sunday evening Hood and the Medical Examiner identified the other victims as a 22-year-old man and a woman, age 71.

One witness told KENS 5 the plane was "coming in for a landing and it dove to the ground in a second."

Another witness told our crew on the scene that the crash "sounded like metal on metal."

According to authorities, the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are expected to be involved in an investigation.

Hood said he expects the area to be closed "through the remainder of the evening."

