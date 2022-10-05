GPS tracker on stolen money leads officers to robbery suspect, police say

SAN ANTONIO — One robbery suspect is in custody and the other is on the run after police say they robbed a convenience store --- and a GPS tracker on the stolen money led police to their location Monday night.
Officers responded to the Circle K located in the 5900 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road for a robbery. Police said a man walked into the gas station and pointed a gun demanding money from the cashier. The cashier gave the man the money, but it had a GPS tracker attached to it.
Police were able to track that man and eventually arrest him, but the other suspect was able to get away.
SAPD deployed Eagle Helicopter and used a K9 for the search.