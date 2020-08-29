One tased, two arrested after fight at Schertz bar

When officers arrived at the bar, they found a man and woman fighting.

Officers were called out to the Bar House located at 553 Main Street around midnight.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman fighting. An official at the scene said that the man was actively assaulting the woman and that when the man saw the officers he tried to run off.

Police quickly caught up with the man, tased him, and took him into custody.

Witnesses at the scene said that they saw the woman produce a knife and try to assault the man with it at one point, but officers were unable to recover the weapon.