One shot, one grazed by bullet during family fight, police say

Police say there was some sort of disturbance among family members when one pulled out a gun and shot towards the other two people.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A family altercation turned violent when one man pulled out a gun a fired off shots, hitting one and grazing another at an eastside home late Monday night.

It happened around 10:57 p.m. on the 800 block of Richland Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two people with injuries. One young man was shot once and the second victim suffered a graze wound from a bullet.

The man who was hsot was taken to BAMC in stable condition and the graze victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police say there was some sort of altercation in the home between family members when at some point one person pulled a gun and shot towards the other two.

Police have the shooter in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.