One person taken to the hospital following shooting on the city's northside

Officials noted that there was a child sleeping upstairs at the time of the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting in progress in the 11300 block of Baltic Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to an official with SAPD, one person was shot near the door. It's unclear at this time if the shooting was intentional. Officials at the scene said that the victim, who was shot in the lower back, was being uncooperative.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

Officials also noted that there was a child sleeping upstairs at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have an idea who the suspect is, but cannot confirm since the victim isn't talking with them. Additionally, a gun was not found at the crime scene.