One person taken to hospital after being shot in the leg

Police say they don't know what led up to the shooting, but an investigation should reveal those details later.

SAN ANTONIO — A person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday morning, police say.

Just after 12:35 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of Raintree Forest for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials say a vehicle was driving on Toepperwein and Nacogdoches when another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire hitting the vehicle several times. One of the bullets hit a passenger sitting in the back seat in the leg.