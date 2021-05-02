One person severely burned after gas line erupted, completely devastated home

One person was taken to SAMMC in critical condition with severe burns.

Around 10:57 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the intersection of S. Walters and Martin Luther King Drive, according to SAPD.

The SAFD PIO said three people were in the home at the time of the fire.

SAFD said one person was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition with severe burns, and the other two people made it out safe with no injuries.

CPS Energy went and shut down the gas line.

The home was reported as a total loss. Arson and Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.