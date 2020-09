First responders rushed to the scene of three vehicles that collided along the access road to I-35 near Thousand Oaks Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — One person died in a crash on the city's northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicles along the access road to I-35 near Thousand Oaks Drive around 3:30 p.m.

At least one other person was also transported from the accident scene to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.