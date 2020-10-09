Elderly woman killed in shooting on south side, police say

The incident happened in the 100 block of Mendoza Street.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city's south side Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Mendoza Street.

According to preliminary information from a spokesman with SAPD, officers received a call around 9:30 Thursday morning for a shooting in progress.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman in her 80s with a gunshot wound. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

The spokesman for SAPD said that neighbors went into the home to check on the woman, found her, and called police.

A man, also in his 80s, who police believe to be the woman's husband was taken downtown for questioning.

A handgun was also recovered from the scene.