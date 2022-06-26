One person killed in crash involving off-duty police officer, according to BCSO

An off-duty police officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle, killing the driver of the second car.

VON ORMY, Texas — A person was killed in a crash overnight involving an off-duty police officer, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 4:17 a.m. on Sunday on South I-35 North and Benton City Road on the far south side of town. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including Von Ormy police, Somerset police and Bexar County deputies.

According to officials, an off-duty Somerset officer was driving north on I-35 when he was involved in a major crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was pinned inside their car and unresponsive. Firefighters extricated the victim and performed life-saving measures, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

The off-duty officer was taken to a University Hospital with a broken leg and laceration on his head in stable condition.

I-35 had to be closed while deputies worked to investigate and clear the accident scene.

