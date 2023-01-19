One person killed in incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights

It appears the person was hit by a car shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — One person was killed in an incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights late Wednesday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. along the highway near Vance Jackson.

We are still working to get more information from police, but it appears that person was hit by a car.

Our photographer on the scene did see officers taking photos of damage to the front of a vehicle.

We alson confirmed with the medical examiner that a body was picked up from this location.

Right now we don't have any other details about the victim, or if anyone is facing charges.

This is a developing story.

