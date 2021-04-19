Dallas police shoot, kill suspected armed robber who police say was using replica handgun

Dallas police shot and killed a man they say used a replica firearm to attempt multiple robberies and a carjacking Monday afternoon.

Updated at 9:31 p.m. with statements from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Dallas police shot and killed a man they say used a replica firearm to attempt multiple robberies and a carjacking Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a carjacking at 4 p.m. near a school on Rolling Hills Lane near Interstate 635 in far north Dallas. Police later learned a man matching the suspect's description robbed a Fiesta Mart up the road before the alleged carjacking attempt.

When an officer arrived at where the carjacking call came from, police said the man pulled a gun during a confrontation. Offices didn't have time to respond and the man took off, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a short Facebook Live from the scene Monday.

After the man ran away, police said they received another call about an armed person who robbed someone at a CVS and ran across Interstate 635, where a perimeter had been set up.

The man aimed his gun at the officers, and that's when Garcia said three officers shot at the man, and at least one hit the man. The man was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Garcia said they later learned the suspect was using a replica handgun "that looked exactly like a revolver" and not a real gun.

"It's a tragedy, we don't want this for the individual, it's a tragedy for our officers that have to do this," Garcia said. The police officers involved were not hurt, he said. No information was released about the man who was shot and killed except that officers said he was white.

During the incident, Dallas police asked for drivers to avoid the eastbound Lyndon B. Johnson service road of I-635 between Coit and Hillcrest roads.

Two Richardson ISD after-school programs were placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes due to police activity, a district spokesperson said.

The lockdowns moved to lockouts, then were cleared around 5 p.m., school officials said.