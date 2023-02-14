One person injured following shooting in west San Antonio

One person was taken to the hospital following the shooting, officials confirmed.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in west San Antonio, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 300 Micklejohn Walk which is near North Elmendorf Street.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but no other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

