One dead following house fire in west San Antonio

When firefighters arrived, the structure was heavily on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Emergency officials performed CPR Friday morning on one person after pulling them out of a burning structure, officials say.

Around 4 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Monterey for a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found the structure on fire and started trying to put it out. About 15 minutes later, a person was seen being pulled out by firefighters, then CPR began.

Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital where she died. There were no other injuries reported and the home is a total loss.

