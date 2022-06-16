x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Texas Parks and Wildlife plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake after experiencing mechanical issues

TPWD officials said a game warden was out on a test flight after routine maintenance when the plane went down.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department reported that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. west of Interstate 35.

The plane was a 2009 Cessna T-206. The sole occupant got out of the plane on his own and was helped to the shore by a nearby paddleboarder.

The APD, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS all responded.

According to ATCEMS, the pilot was transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. No injuries to bystanders were reported. 

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that one of its game wardens was involved in the crash, providing the following statement:

"The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is aware that a Game Warden pilot was involved in a plane crash today in Austin on Lady Bird Lake. We are gathering more information about the status of the pilot and the airplane."

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, TPWD said the pilot was conducting a test flight after routine maintenance on the plane and he reported having problems before crashing. 

A spokesperson for the department said they would work out a plane to remove the plane from the lake at a later time.

Officials were able to drag the plane to shore after 7 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Greg Abbott's notes on Uvalde shooting released

Austin leaders to consider using eminent domain to shut down airport's south terminal

Robbery victim shoots suspect with concealed weapon at The Domain, affidavit says

Paid Advertisement