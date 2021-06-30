One person injured after being shot in back

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night, according to police.
At 11 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 500 block of South General McMullen to reports of a shooting, police said.
Authorities said the victim was chased by a suspect who was riding a bike --- then shot in the back.
The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are not exactly sure what happened leading up to the shooting at this time, but are investigating whether it was possibly either a robbery or some type of altercation with another male suspect.