One person injured after being shot in back

The victim was shot in the back by a suspect who was riding a bike, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night, according to police.

At 11 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 500 block of South General McMullen to reports of a shooting, police said.

Authorities said the victim was chased by a suspect who was riding a bike --- then shot in the back.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.