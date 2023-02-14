One person in custody following assault

Police say they're trying to put all the pieces together to find out what really happened and the investigation is ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in custody and police are now left trying to put clues together as to what happened at an east side motel Tuesday morning.

The first call came in as an assault in progress around 11 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel, San Antonio Police said.

When officers were there investigating, other calls came in reporting a shooting. Then about three minutes away, neighbors reported seeing a suspicious man walk into a nearby home.

SAPD said they launched chopper to search the area while officers on the ground searched for that suspicious man. He was detained off the 4800 block of Alfred Street--- less than a mile away from the hotel.

Meanwhile, back at the hotel officers found a young woman who they would only say had been injured.

She was taken to the hospital, but the severity of her injuries are unknown.

Officers said the woman was not an employee of the hotel.