One person in custody after home may have been set on fire

SAN ANTONIO — One woman who was facing possible eviction from a home may have set the house on fire, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Crews arrived to the home in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue on the city's south side on Friday.

SAFD said when they arrived, one person was already in SAPD custody. No one was hurt, but seven or eight dogs were removed from the home. Animal Control Services is working to get them cleaned up and taken in for fostering or adoption.

The fire initiated in multiple spots of the home, but majority of it seems to have began on the back patio. Authorities said a fire that has been intentionally set is normally in "spots."

They also believe there may have been ammunition thrown in to accelerate the fire. Crews were using the radio to say there was "popping," and to be cautious when arriving.

SAFD was able to extinguish the flames. They said it may be what they call a "semi-hoarding situation" with a lot of trash on the inside and outside of the home.

The incident is under investigation, but the suspect could be facing arson charges, they said.