Bystander who tried to help critically injured crash victim hit by car in south Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — One person was airlifted to a hospital and another person was hit by a car in a Saturday night crash in Bexar County.

At around 9 p.m., Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Acadian EMS and the Emergency Services Division responded to U.S. Highway 281 and Mogford Road to reports of a major accident.

BCSO said a man was possibly ejected from his pickup truck after rear-ending an 18 wheeler.

A bystander who was trying to help the driver of the pickup, who was injured on the ground, ended up getting hit by a car.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to University Hospital in critical condition. Three other people were transported to other hospitals in stable condition, BCSO said.