One person displaced after fire destroys first floor apartment

Crews were able to evacuate the other residents in the building, but at least one person has been displaced.

SAN ANTONIO — At least one person was displaced from their home after an early morning fire rips through a first floor apartment on the northeast side of town.

Firefighters responded to the 11700 block of Parliament Drive near Patricia Dr. for reports of a fire just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived at the Distinction Apartment homes, they found the first floor unit in heavy flames.

They attacked the blaze quickly, and were able to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the building.

The apartment where the fire began suffered heavy damage, displacing the person who lived in that unit.

A second alarm was called due to the size of the building. Crews were able to safely evacuate the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but arson investigators were called out to investigate.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

