One person dead, several injured after shooting on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and several people have been injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night.

The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the scene found several people in a car that had been shot. 

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in another vehicle, according to police. 

One man died and one victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

This is a developing story.

