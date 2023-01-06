One person dead, several injured after shooting on northwest side

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in another vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and several people have been injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night.

The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the scene found several people in a car that had been shot.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in another vehicle, according to police.

One man died and one victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.