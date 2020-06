When first responders got to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles, they found one person trapped.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash in Southwest Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said one person died in the crash, that happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday along Loop 1604, between FM 143 and Pue Road (south of Highway 90).

Traffic is backed up as a result of the accident.