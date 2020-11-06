One person dies in motorcycle crash involving racing bikers, police say

The motorcyclist died on 410 westbound near Zarzamora St.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died around midnight Thursday who police believe was speeding on a motorcycle.

Witnesses told police a group of 8 motorcyclists were speending and racing prior to the crash, which happened on 410 westbound at Zarzamora St. The victim has been described as a Hispanic man in his early 20's. He died at the scene.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the group was likely being reckless and some sort of mistake by one of the bikers may have caused the bike to be clipped. The motorcycle being driven by the man who died swerved into the median and hit the cables. The man was found about 200 feet away from his bike.