One person detained after abandoned house fire

A fire broke out at a house late Wednesday night, but firefighters were able to put it out quickly.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was detained for questioning after a fire started at an abandoned house on the westside.

The San Antonio Fire Department got the call around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they got to the house near South Hamilton Ave and Guadalupe St, they found a fire on the front side of the house. Crews were able to knock it out quickly.

Fire officials said the house has had at least three fires over the last few years.