One person dead, two in critical condition following shooting on the northeast side

Authorities said the two people shot were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one person is dead and two people were shot on the city's northeast side. The two people shot are in critical condition.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. Thursday near Midcrown Drive outside an apartment complex.

Police said it appears the victim, for some unknown reason, was visiting the apartment complex when he was approached by two or three people. At some point, shots were fired.

Authorities said two people shot were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

"It's still a very active and fluid scene," SAPD said. "We understand that our officers and detectives are investigating the scene and are gathering as much information as we can."

So far, no arrests have been reported. But police said they are "not actively looking for anybody, but that could change."