Police said a truck and a car collided; the truck went off the highway and rolled onto the access road.

A man is dead after a rollover crash on the city's east side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Southeast 410 near the Sinclair exit.

