The SAPD Homicide unit has taken over the investigation of a scene that left one person dead and a small fire.

According to Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Police Department, first responders entered an apartment on the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road at about 7 p.m. Monday. That’s just north of The Quarry and west of Highway 281.

After extinguishing a small fire, one victim was located, officials said. The body was too badly burned to determine the person's age, ethnicity or gender. The apartment appeared to be vacant, with no one living there, officials said.

Homicide detectives believe the death is suspicious death and are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Another element of the scene is the family of missing Jared Vargas, who is 20 years old, was there. He hasn't been seen or heard from since Saturday. According to the family, his car was found at the scene. They don't know yet know if this body is their loved one. San Antonio Police is investigating his disappearance as a missing persons case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 210-207-7635.

