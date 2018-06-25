Police responded to a call for a shooting just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of North New Braunfels Avenue and Gibbs Street on the city’s east side.

Police say two customers at the Smart Stop began shooting at each other. One person, a black man in his 20's, was killed. Another man has been taken to SAMMC in critical condition.

Police are interviewing witnesses and they will review video footage.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.



