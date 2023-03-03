One person dead after house fire; neighbors reported seeing smoke

When crews got there, the battalion chief said they found the fire near the back of the home.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after a fire tore through a west-side home, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. on Friday on Mansfield near Potranco Road.

There was smoke inside the home for hours, and it was the neighbors who called for help. They noticed the smoke coming from the back of the home.

When crews got there, the battalion chief said they found the fire near the back. Crews ran into some challenges trying to put the fire out, saying there were “hoarder conditions.” Stacks of boxes could be seen from the garage and through the front door. SAFD said this caused a delay to attack the fire.

Authorities have not identified the victim. Crews are investigating.

